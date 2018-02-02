Winter Weather Weather Advisories are in effect for parts of Mid-Michigan

Winter has returned already. Most of Mid-Michigan is already seeing snow fall and it won't stop completely until tomorrow evening. Snow will be heavy at times, visibility will be reduced, and roads will be slick as a result. Don't be in any hurry to travel tonight or tomorrow.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Genesee, Saginaw, Midland, Bay, Shiawassee, Lapeer, Tuscola, Huron, and Sanilac counties until 7 p.m. Sunday Evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Isabella, Clare, and Gratiot Counties until 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Check out our Alerts Page for the latest updates on all advisories.

Tonight

Snow continues for everyone overnight. There will be times where the snow isn't falling quite as hard, but don't think that it will be coming to an end before sunrise. Track the snow in your neighborhood with our Interactive Radar. Temperatures won't fall too much overnight, in fact, we'll only drop back into the mid 20s. Once again, winds will be an issue out of the south southwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph. The combination of heavy snow, blowing snow, and slick roads will make traveling treacherous for everyone across Mid-Michigan.

Sunday

The roads will not be in great condition as you head out to start your day. Snow will continue early on, especially early in the day. Winds will shift out of the north northwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph after the passage of the cold front. This will allow for snow to blow around reducing visibility even more than it already is. Finally, temperatures will be their warmest around midnight and will manage to plummet throughout the day after the cold front passes through. Temperatures will be in the low 20s early in the afternoon and fall into the teens by the early evening.

As far as snow amount are concerned, areas around Flint, Grand Blanc, Fenton, Owosso, Lapeer, and the I-69 corridor can expect a good 3 to 6 inches through Sunday evening. Folks around the Tri-Cities, Mt. Pleasant, Alma, Caro, Gladwin, and Standish can expect 4 to 7 inches. Lake enhancement will cause locally higher amounts around Mt. Pleasant, Clare, and Alma. The highest amounts will occur in the thumb around Bad Axe, Port Austin, and Port Hope, where lake enhancement off of Lake Huron will produce 6 to 9 inches of snow.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.