Girl fighting bone cancer finds confidence with beauty bar

A Mid-Michigan girl battling a rare but aggressive bone cancer has found confidence in cosmetics.

Now she’s out to help other young cancer victims feel good about themselves as well. But she needs your help.

TV5 introduced you to McKenna Schummer in June 2016 when the Grand Blanc community began raising money for her medical bills.

Now McKenna has the opportunity to create a beauty bar at the Children’s Hospital of Detroit.

It will allow other young girls battling cancer to join her passion for make-up.

To help her toward her goal, Identity Salon, 5454 E. Grand Blanc Road, in Grand Blanc, is hosting a fundraiser on Feb. 2 at 6 p.m.

The business will accept donations, make-up, and gift cards to help McKenna stock up her beauty bar.

Food, drinks, and McKenna Squad gear will also be available for purchase.

