Girl fighting bone cancer finds confidence with beauty bar

A Mid-Michigan girl battling a rare but aggressive bone cancer has found confidence in cosmetics.

Now she’s out to help other young cancer victims feel good about themselves as well. But she needs your help.

TV5 introduced you to McKenna Schummer in June 2016 when the Grand Blanc community began raising money for her medical bills.

Now McKenna has the opportunity to create a beauty bar at the Children’s Hospital of Detroit.

"Makes it more entertaining, more fun, less boring. Something for me to do while I'm there," McKenna said.

She has been in and out of the hospital since she was first diagnosed a year and a half ago. She turned to makeup to feel better.

"Just more confident in myself that I can do more things and go out in public more," McKenna said.

The beauty bar will allow other young girls battling cancer to join her passion for makeup.

"We wanted to link her passion of makeup to McKenna. Put it together and one day McKenna was like, 'that's it. McKenna's Squad Beauty Bar,'" said Melissa Schummer, McKenna's mom.

Melissa said it will be a team effort to get the beauty bar up and running.

"We are collecting any type of makeup for girls, as well as anything for boys, gift cards, monetary donations," Melissa said.

To help her toward her goal, Identity Salon - located at 5454 E. Grand Blanc Road, in Grand Blanc - hosted a fundraiser on Feb. 2.

The business will accept donations, makeup, and gift cards to help McKenna stock up her beauty bar.

You can also drop off donations at Grand Blanc schools or straight to the Detroit Children's Hospital.

Meanwhile, McKenna has some words of encouragement for kids who may be facing the same struggles as her.

"Stay strong and you eventually get through it. And hopefully this will help them get through it," she said.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.