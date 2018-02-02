Support a cause with some color, it's National Wear Red Day - WNEM TV 5

Support a cause with some color, it's National Wear Red Day

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Stephen Borowy
Today is a great day to throw on some red since it’s National Wear Red Day and it goes beyond the color.

The American Heart Association encourages everyone to wear red to help raise awareness and money on the fight against heart disease and strokes.

In honor of that, the Go Red for Women conference is hosting a luncheon.

The event will be at the Horizons Conference Center in Saginaw from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

