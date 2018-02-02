Jamie Sherrod makes unexpected appearance on Jimmy Kimmel - WNEM TV 5

Jamie Sherrod makes unexpected appearance on Jimmy Kimmel

TV5’s own Jamie Sherrod made an (unexpected) guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel last night.

She showed up during his “Unnecessary Censorship” segment where the show takes various clips from newscasts and events across the nation and unnecessarily sensors them, with hilarious results.

In the clip from Family Matters, Jamie is bleeped while talking about FUSSY eaters with Dr. Haller. (Yes, TV5 fans, that is what she said. Click here to see the uncensored clip.)

You can catch Jamie, and the entire Wake-Up team (no bleeps needed) Monday-Friday starting at 4:30 a.m.

>>Editor’s note: you can see her at 10:20.<<

>>Mobile users, click here to see Thursday night's Kimmel show<<

