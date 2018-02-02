Water main break in Saginaw, forces road closure - WNEM TV 5

Water main break in Saginaw, forces road closure

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

City crews are making repairs to a water main break in Saginaw.

The main break is located on Holden Street, between Franklin Street and Jefferson Avenue.

The road will be closed starting Friday, Feb 2nd at 10 a.m. until work is completed.

Drivers are asked to find a different route or follow the detour.

