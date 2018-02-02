Mother who fatally stabbed cerebral palsy son pleads guilty, but mentally ill

A Michigan woman is waiting to be sentenced after she pled guilty but mentally ill to her murder charge in the stabbing of her adult son, who had cerebral palsy.

The Lapeer County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Sharkey confirmed to TV5 that Tamara Leonard, a 60-year-old woman from Otter Lake, pled guilty in the Lapeer County Circuit Court last month.

Leonard’s plead was accepted ahead of schedule and her sentencing is set for Feb. 26.

Sheriff officials said in August 2016, a woman made a 9-1-1 call saying that she stabbed herself and someone else.

When deputies arrived, they found Tamara Leonard and her 24-year-old son Theron Leonard in their house.

Theron was taken to a hospital, but died of his injuries, while Tamara recovered from her injuries.

