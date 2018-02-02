29 car crash closes WB I-94 in southwest Michigan - WNEM TV 5

29 car crash closes WB I-94 in southwest Michigan

Posted: Updated:
MSP MSP
MSP MSP
MSP MSP
PAW PAW, MI (WNEM) -

The Michigan State Police is investigating a crash that involved 29 vehicles.

The crash happened on westbound I-94 at mile marker 45 near Hartford at 9:20 a.m. during a heavy period of lake effect snow.

Police said they do not have an exact number, but they know 17 semis and 12 passenger cars were involved.

An exact number of injuries is not yet known, but one individual was pinned in his vehicle for a short time, police said.

Police have reopened I-94.

You can keep checking back at the Mi Drive map by going here.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.