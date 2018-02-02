29 car crash closes WB I-94 in southwest Michigan

The Michigan State Police is investigating a crash that involved 29 vehicles.

The crash happened on westbound I-94 at mile marker 45 near Hartford at 9:20 a.m. during a heavy period of lake effect snow.

Police said they do not have an exact number, but they know 17 semis and 12 passenger cars were involved.

An exact number of injuries is not yet known, but one individual was pinned in his vehicle for a short time, police said.

Police have reopened I-94.

You can keep checking back at the Mi Drive map by going here.

