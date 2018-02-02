High school in Davison resumes class despite student confrontation

Friday classes are continuing as normal despite one threat made to a student at the Alternative High School in Davison.

A Spokesperson for the Davison School District, Michelle Edwards, said one student told another that they should not come to school on Feb. 2.

Edwards did not have the student's ages and said it was not clear if the exchange was a threat or a warning.

Davison Police investigated the home of the student that made the threat, but they did not find any evidence of a threat.

Edwards said that attendance at the high school was at 90 percent, which she said is good for the building.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.