Probation check sparks arrests, meth lab discovery

A probation check leads to a meth lab and two arrests.

Gladwin County Sheriff deputies and an officer with the Beaverton Police Department were on a probation check on Jan. 31 when officers found evidence of meth production at a home in Buckeye Township.

The home was tagged as a meth lab after a further search, and two people have been charged.

Sara Denison-Farrow, 35, of Gladwin, was charged with manufacturing meth, manufacturing meth in the presence of a minor, and a weapons offense.

Jeremy Huguelet, 40, of Gladwin, was charged with possession of meth.

The investigation remains open, and more charges may follow, according to the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office.

