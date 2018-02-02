Man charged for allegedly abusing 11-month-old - WNEM TV 5

Man charged for allegedly abusing 11-month-old

Posted: Updated:
Derek Paehlig Derek Paehlig
SANILAC COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A 22-year-old Deckerville man was charged with child abuse for allegedly abusing an 11-month-old.

The incident happened on Jan. 31 in the Peck area, the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office said.

Derek Paehlig has been arrested in connection to the case. He was arraigned on Feb. 2 for first-degree child abuse and second-degree child abuse.

He remains in the Sanilac County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for Feb. 20.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.