Man charged for allegedly abusing 11-month-old

A 22-year-old Deckerville man was charged with child abuse for allegedly abusing an 11-month-old.

The incident happened on Jan. 31 in the Peck area, the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office said.

Derek Paehlig has been arrested in connection to the case. He was arraigned on Feb. 2 for first-degree child abuse and second-degree child abuse.

He remains in the Sanilac County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for Feb. 20.

