Attacks by dogs suspected in deaths of 8 goats on farm

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) -

Eight goats have been found dead following a possible attack by dogs on a farm in Michigan's Thumb region.

Owner Mary Price tells the Times Herald of Port Huron for a story Friday that the throats of the goats were ripped.

Price says officials with the state Natural Resources department told her that "they believe it was dogs" that killed the three Nigerian dwarf goats and five Lamancha dairy goats on her Washington Township farm, northeast of Detroit.

She says the goats were in a fenced pasture. They were found dead earlier this week.

Price told the newspaper that she's "put the word out" that she'll shoot any roaming dogs that she sees.

Sanilac County animal control officer Jim Matson said he was awaiting a DNR report on the attack.

