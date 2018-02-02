Residents worry about car break-ins in quiet neighborhood

A typically peaceful, quiet community was struck with a sudden rash of crime.

Multiple people reported their vehicles were broken into in Saginaw.

"They were in my car with my family only feet away. And they could've done anything they wanted to and we would've had no idea that they were there," said Jessica Rondo, resident.

Rondo is nervous after somebody rifled through her and her husband's vehicles that were parked in their driveway.

"It was very alarming," she said.

The person or people stole gloves, $20 and a big jar of change.

"They took the whole compartment and everything right out of his glove box," Rondo said.

She let her friends in the Adams Boulevard neighborhood know what happened. She found out the petty break ins are becoming too common in the normally quiet neighborhood.

"We're not a high crime area. We're an annoying crime area," said Bill Scharffe, resident.

Scharffe has lived in the neighborhood since the '70s and has a similar story to Rondo's.

He said a few years ago somebody entered his garage and searched his car.

"It angers you that somebody would have that many guts. Open a garage door, walk into it knowing people are home because both cars are there and then leaving," Scharffe said.

While he's not scared, he doesn't want the crimes to go any further.

"What I worry about most is someone trying a home invasion," Scharffe said.

He said they have a strong neighborhood watch that will catch the criminals sooner or later.

Rondo is keeping an eye out too.

"We're watching. We're aware that you're doing this and we're not going to let it happen," she said.

TV5 reached out to the Saginaw Township Police Department and will update once we hear back.

