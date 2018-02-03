Michigan DNR seeking conservation officer candidates - WNEM TV 5

Michigan DNR seeking conservation officer candidates

DIMONDALE, MI (AP) -

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is seeking people who want to become conservation officers.

The 23-week training academy starts July 15 in Dimondale, near Lansing. Applications are due March 1.

The academy is the first step to becoming a Michigan conservation officer. During the academy, recruits become paid state employees.

After graduating, they become probationary officers and spend several more months training throughout the state before being assigned to one of Michigan's 83 counties.

DNR officers are certified police officers with authority to enforce all state laws. They also have unique training in areas related to the outdoors, such as off-road driving, survival tactics and first aid.

Those interested in the position should visit the conservative officer academy section of the DNR's website.

