Red Wings alumni playing at the Dow for charity game

Detroit Red Wings alumni are playing in Saginaw to support a good cause

The former Michigan hockey players will face off against local physicians and first responders in the 11th annual Shocks and Saves Charity game.

The game is at the Dow Event Center on Saturday, Feb. 3. and kicks off at 4:30 p.m. right before the Spirit and the Firebirds game.

The following players will be at the charity game:

Jiri Fischer (five-year NHL player, Detroit Red Wings, Stanley Cup Champion 2002)

Darren McCarty (15-year NHL player, Detroit Red Wings, Calgary Flames, Stanley Cup Champion 1997, 1998, 2002, 2008)

John Ogrodnick (14-year NHL player, Detroit Red Wings, Quebec Nordiques, New York Rangers) Two-time CHL Memorial Cup Champion (New Westminster Bruins)

Brent Fedyk (nine-year NHL player, Detroit Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars)

Kip Miller (12-year NHL player, Quebec Nordiques, Minnesota North Stars, San Jose Sharks, New York Islanders, Chicago Blackhawks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, Washington Captials)

Rob Palmer (three-year NHL player, Chicago Blackhawks)

Tickets are just $13 and all the funds raised will go toward the Pluse3 Foundation.

