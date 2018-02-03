Early morning shooting leaves 3 dead in Flint

The Flint Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left three people dead.

The shooting happened on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 12:34 a.m. at the 6900 block of Cranwood in Flint.

Flint Police officers were dispatched to the address and found Andre Davis and Sharon Davis dead at the scene.

James Fagan was taken to the Hurley Medical Center where he died.

The Flint Police Department is still investigating this incident.

Police do have a person of interest in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Chad Baldwin at (810) 237-6912 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.

