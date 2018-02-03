Black History Month celebrated at library brunch

Black History Month was celebrated by the Genesee District Library with an annual brunch.

On Saturday, Feb. 3, folks gathered at the Genesys Conference and Banquet Center in Grand Blanc for a meal, live entertainment, and honoring local leaders.

The main performance of the event featured an acapella group called Linkin’ Bridge.

It was a packed house as people came out to support the library and the community.

Some of the proceeds from the brunch will benefit the library’s summer reading challenge for more than 6,000 students.

