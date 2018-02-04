Owosso woman killed in snowmobile crash

An Owosso woman is dead after a snowmobile crash in Hagar Township.

On Saturday, Feb. 3 at 1:37 a.m., first responders were dispatched to a wooded area in the 4700 block of Carmody Road for a snowmobile crash.

When responders arrived, they found the body of a 43-year-old woman from Owosso.

Investigators say the passenger on the snowmobile was thrown off the vehicle and received a fatal head injury.

The driver of the snowmobile, a 41-year-old man from Owosso, sustained serious injuries to his back and pelvis.

He was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo and is listed in serious but stable condition.

Michigan State Police said the scene suggests that alcohol may have been a factor in the accident.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Police are withholding names as the family still needs to be notified.

