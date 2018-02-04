Construction will begin on M-20 highway bridge in Midland

It may not look like it outside but another round of construction season is on the way for a highway bridge here in Mid-Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is set to begin construction on the Karl B Robertson bridge in Midland on Monday, Feb. 5.

The plan is to invest $21.3 million to replace the bridge over the Tittabawassee River.

They also plan on working on improvements in the sidewalk, street lights, and traffic signals.

Construction won’t be completed until July 2019.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.