Construction will begin on M-20 highway bridge in Midland - WNEM TV 5

Construction will begin on M-20 highway bridge in Midland

Posted: Updated:
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

It may not look like it outside but another round of construction season is on the way for a highway bridge here in Mid-Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is set to begin construction on the Karl B Robertson bridge in Midland on Monday, Feb. 5.

The plan is to invest $21.3 million to replace the bridge over the Tittabawassee River.

They also plan on working on improvements in the sidewalk, street lights, and traffic signals.

Construction won’t be completed until July 2019.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.