Standoff ends with arrest of domestic assault suspect in Mt. Pleasant

Police have arrested a domestic assault suspect after a standoff that lasts for hours at a Mount Pleasant apartment complex.

On Friday, Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m., a 42-year-old woman called the police about a fight between her and her husband at a Country Place apartment.

Mount Pleasant Police Information Officer Jeff Browne said the 38-year-old husband was pushing his wife into a wall and over a couch from a fight that started because the husband thought the wife was “bugging” the apartment.

The woman was able to escape the apartment to her sister’s house.

Browne said when police came knocking on the door, the man refused to leave his apartment and then came out with an eight to 10-inch knife.

Officers moved back because the suspect’s weapon, then requested help from the Isabella County Emergency Services Team.

This group is made up of officers from different agencies and are trained in negotiation tactics.

Isabella County prosecutors were told of the alleged assault and issued a warrant for the man’s arrest.

Police were then engaged in a standoff that lasted hours.

The apartment complex was evacuated to ensure the safety of the residents.

At one point, the suspect tried to set his home on fire, but he was forced out of the apartment with pepper spray.

Browne said the standoff ended shortly before midnight when the man surrendered and was arrested on the domestic assault charge.

The suspect’s name is not being released until he is arraigned where he could face other charges.

No injuries were reported during the standoff.

