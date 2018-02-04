Locals brave the weather for Super Bowl’s best snack

It has been a snowy and slippery Super Bowl Sunday here in Mid-Michigan, but a lot of folks are still excited about the big game.

Americans love their football and gorging out on game day, but what’s the fan favorite?

Chicken wings, of course.

Some locals braved the weather to pick up the tailgate staple.

This is Courtney Roden’s 2nd Super Bowl Sunday taking orders for Buffalo Wild Wings in Saginaw.

It’s one of the busiest days for takeout orders all year.

She said the phones have been ringing off the hook and everyone seems to want the same thing.

“Boneless wings! We’re famous for our wings so definitely boneless wings, traditional wings, and our sides,” Roden said.

Anybody that doesn’t want to cook or clean for Super Bowl Sunday might want to try grabbing some takeout, but Michigan weather isn’t making that very easy.

This weekend’s snowstorm dumped upwards of five inches on the tri-cities, but Roden said that’s not stopping anyone from satisfying their craving for wings.

“I hope it doesn’t snow all day, but even if it does the salt trucks are out so it shouldn’t stop people from coming in,” Roden said.

One of those people is Alex Bublitz. He drove a few dangerous miles to spend more than $80 on his favorite halftime snack.

“The wings are definitely well worth the drive,” Bublitz said. “I mean who doesn’t want wings on Super Bowl Sunday.”

For anyone else braving the storm for wings or a place to watch the big game, Bublitz has a message for you.

“Drive slow and don’t hit me,” Bublitz said.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.