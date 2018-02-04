Service is back up for Spectrum TV customers

Spectrum TV customers have their service back up for tonight's big game.

Viewers called into our station saying they are having trouble watching the Super Bowl.

According to Down Detector's website, Charter Spectrum has had a number of TV outage reports.

The website showed the company received more than 289 reports.

Michigan customers, we currently are working on an issue with picture degradation with NBC. We appreciate your patience while our engineers correct the problem. — Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) February 5, 2018

Bill Morand, the Director of Communications in the Great Lakes Region, said the outage issue has been resolved.

According to Outage Report's website, Direc TV also saw an outage with 284 customers calling in about the report.

