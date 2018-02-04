Community comes together to support sick firefighter

An outpouring of support for one local volunteer firefighter battling with an illness.

A benefit breakfast and silent auction were held this morning to help raise funds for Randy Roth.

He has been struggling with a staph infection that’s prevented him from doing the job he loves, firefighting.

He’s been a volunteer with the Beaver Fire and Rescue crew for more than 25 years.

Roth was surprised to see not only fellow firefighters come out to support him, but many others in the community.

“I’m glad that everybody showed up, even though the weather was bad,” I didn’t think it was going to be this much but it turned out great.

The money raised will be used to help pay for Roth’s medical expenses.

