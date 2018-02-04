Arizona meteorite hunter finds success in Michigan

Robert Ward dresses like a cowboy, but he's often referred to as a "space cowboy." Neatly displayed in well-lit glass cases at his Prescott home are the meteorites that he has found, bartered for or purchased throughout the world.

The Daily Courier reports Ward made the most recent additions to his collection this month, when a meteorite was widely witnessed as it fell from the sky in Michigan.

Using seismic data, witness reports, and imaging from the Doppler Weather Radar, Ward and other meteorite hunters were able to pinpoint where some of those meteor fragments had landed: a frozen lake bed near Detroit.

Within 15 minutes of reaching the lake, Ward found the first of the three meteorites he collected during that trip.

