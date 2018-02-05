Tom Brady criticized for kissing 10-year-old son on the lips

Affection for your child is always considered a good thing, but is there such thing as taking your affection too far?

New England quarterback Tom Brady has been under heat for kissing his 10-year-old son on the lips. It was shown in a Facebook document about Brady.

There was a lot of mixed reactions when people first saw the video. Some found it inappropriate and disturbing. Others defended him, saying it is OK for fathers to show affection toward their children.

In Today’s Where Moms Meet, we want to know if you think it’s OK to kiss your children on the lips. Take our poll below.

