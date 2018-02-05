Top 5 on 5: Best Paczki in Mid-Michigan

Viewers have called into our station saying they are having trouble watching the Super Bowl.More >
Viewers have called into our station saying they are having trouble watching the Super Bowl.More >
Florida authorities say an inmate who killed his cellmate last month while awaiting trial for killing another cellmate in 2015 is now in solitary confinement.More >
Florida authorities say an inmate who killed his cellmate last month while awaiting trial for killing another cellmate in 2015 is now in solitary confinement.More >
Consumers Energy customers all across Mid-Michigan are suffering from sticker shock after the latest round of energy bills arrived in their mailboxes.More >
Consumers Energy customers all across Mid-Michigan are suffering from sticker shock after the latest round of energy bills arrived in their mailboxes.More >
An Owosso woman is dead after a snowmobile crash in Hagar Township.More >
An Owosso woman is dead after a snowmobile crash in Hagar Township.More >
Martinez's mother filed the missing person report November 18, and deputies tried unsuccessfully to reach her, a release said.More >
Martinez's mother filed the missing person report November 18, and deputies tried unsuccessfully to reach her, a release said.More >
Timberlake includes Prince tribute at halftime Justin Timberlake's has paid tribute to Prince during his Super Bowl halftime performance with a cover of "I Will Die 4 U."More >
Timberlake includes Prince tribute at halftime Justin Timberlake's has paid tribute to Prince during his Super Bowl halftime performance with a cover of "I Will Die 4 U."More >
Ram Trucks used a sermon by Martin Luther King Jr. in a Super Bowl commercial. It didn't sit well with many viewers.More >
Ram Trucks used a sermon by Martin Luther King Jr. in a Super Bowl commercial. It didn't sit well with many viewers.More >
The Viking Great Army may have finally been found.More >
The Viking Great Army may have finally been found.More >
Police have arrested a domestic assault suspect after a standoff that lasts for hours at a Mount Pleasant apartment complex.More >
Police have arrested a domestic assault suspect after a standoff that lasts for hours at a Mount Pleasant apartment complex.More >
"It's not that they're wrong, but there could be a perception. And again, we are a customer oriented company. The people of Michigan are very important to us. So when they have questions what we really want them to do is again call our customer service representatives," said Kathryn Burkholder, spokesperson for Consumers Energy.More >
"It's not that they're wrong, but there could be a perception. And again, we are a customer oriented company. The people of Michigan are very important to us. So when they have questions what we really want them to do is again call our customer service representatives," said Kathryn Burkholder, spokesperson for Consumers Energy.More >