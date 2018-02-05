New bill would expand bottle deposits to water, juice containers - WNEM TV 5

New bill would expand bottle deposits to water, juice containers

MICHIGAN

A new bill could update Michigan's 42-year-old bottle deposit law. 

The legislature would add water and juice bottles to the list of containers subject to a 10-cent deposit. 

The bill excludes milk products. 

Since 1976, Michigan residents have paid the deposit on bottles and cans for beer, wine, soda and mineral water. 

