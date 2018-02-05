Michigan pediatrician under investigation for sexual misconduct

A University of Michigan pediatrician is under investigation, accused of being a sexual predator.

Dr. Mark Franklin Hoeltzel’s medical license is suspended in Michigan after a state investigation.

“We’re looking into the status of his medical license and what we are going to do with respect to the suspension. But right now, again, it is important to remind everyone that he is presumed innocent,” said Raymond Cassar, Hoeltzel’s attorney.

Now, another children’s hospital is investigating the doctor’s history.

Our CNN affiliates at WDAF-TV in Kansas City report Hoeltzel worked as a pediatric rheumatologist at Children’s Mercy Hospital between 2007 and 2013.

Before that, the doctor faced allegations of sexual misconduct and was forced to take a “boundaries class,” the outlet reported.

The state of Michigan used evidence from two instances to suspend Hoeltzel’s medical license.

In both cases, there were allegations of flirtatious and suggestive conduct, including text message and email exchanges with patients.

Hoeltzel is not yet facing criminal charges.

