A break today, more snow moves in tonight

After a snowy weekend in Mid-Michigan, things are getting a chance to quiet down this morning as we get a new workweek underway. Keep an eye out for snow-covered and icy roads, but overall the snow has come to an end.
Enjoy the break while it's here, more snow returns to the area tonight. Don't worry, not as much as this weekend!
Today & Tonight
Skies cleared out a bit during the overnight period, so temperatures really had a chance to drop off late last night. Temperature readings are in the single numbers out the door this morning, with some areas even falling below zero. Thankfully, we do have some cloud cover moving back in, preventing us from being even colder.
If you're not below zero in the actual temperature department, the wind chill will likely be around zero if not below that mark. Some areas north of the Bay and in the Thumb have even fallen to around -10 to -20 at times, so be sure to dress appropriately as you head out.
Highs this afternoon should be a mix of teens and low 20s, with wind chills in the single numbers all day long.
We expect to stay fairly dry today, with just a minimal chance of a flurry. Better snow chances hold off until the evening hours when a disturbance will pass through, bringing a round of light snow. This snow will be with us this evening and early overnight before coming to an end.
Snow accumulations will not amount to nearly as much as the weekend, but will still be enough for some snow covered roads at times late this evening and early Tuesday. Expect around an inch for many places, with the I-69 corridor having a better shot of around 1-2" of snow.
We have our snowfall outlook map listed at the bottom of this article.
Overnight lows will settle around 10 degrees tonight, with wind chills remaining on the chilly side through the night.
