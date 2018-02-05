Light snow moves in tonight

After a snowy weekend in Mid-Michigan, more snow chances are possible as we get a new workweek underway. Keep an eye out for snow-covered and icy roads that may have not been treated yet, as well as snow blown back on roads from gusty winds.

Even though more snow is on the way, not as much is expected from what we experienced this weekend!

Tonight

Skies started out with lots of sunshine this morning, this definitely helped bring temperatures back up to the teens from sub zero lows overnight. Clouds will continue to filter in from the west, becoming mostly cloudy for the evening and overnight hours.

Lows will fall to a bone-chilling 10 degrees in most locations give or take a few degrees. Wind chills will be brutal at around 0 to -5 with Southwest winds around 6-12 mph.

Better snow chances hold off until the late evening hours when a disturbance will pass through, bringing a round of light snow. This snow will be with us this evening and early overnight before coming to an end.

Snow accumulations will not amount to nearly as much as the weekend, but will still be enough for some snow covered roads at times late this evening and early Tuesday. Expect around an inch for many places, with the I-69 corridor having a better shot of around 1-2" of snow. Overnight lows will settle around 10 degrees tonight, with wind chills remaining on the chilly side through the night.

Here is a look at our snowfall outlook map for accumulations tonight into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday

Any snow will be exiting the region by early morning. Even though accumulations will be much lighter than this past storm over the weekend, roads will still be slick for the morning commute. Throughout the day, expect skies to clear out and become partly to mostly sunny.

Temperatures will be staying very cold once again with highs only reaching around 20. West winds at 5-15 mph will still be making feels like temperatures more in the teens and single digits in some areas. Dress in layers heading out the door!

We're also tracking several more opportunities for snow across Mid-Michigan this week. Stay with us as we will always be updating the forecast for the timing and amounts of these snow chances.

Have a great Monday evening everyone!

