Snow diminishes overnight, but it will be back...

Snow over the weekend, snow overnight, and still another round ahead in the next 24-36 hours!

Overnight

Steady light-to-moderate snow spanning from Saginaw Bay and the Tri-Cities, to the Thumb and I-69 will taper off quickly during the first half of the overnight period. As the disturbance responsible darts quickly across Indiana and Ohio, snow will come to an end seemingly in the blink of an eye between 1:00 and 2:00 AM. Afterward, we will be left with a few straggler snow showers before skies begin to clear around daybreak.

Still, snow-covered roads will be left behind for the remainder of the night and into the Tuesday morning drive. Most accumulations will come in under an inch, but could come in closer to 2" along the I-69 corridor, including Flint. See the included map for more info!

Temperatures, combined with lingering winds won't make for much of a treat themselves. Lows will settle to around 10 degrees, but will feel closer to, if not below zero at times.

Tuesday

Any snow will be exiting the region by early morning. Even though accumulations will be much lighter than this past storm over the weekend, roads will still be slick for the morning commute. Throughout the day, expect skies to clear out and become partly to mostly sunny.

Temperatures will be staying very cold once again with highs only reaching around 20. West winds at 5-15 mph will still be making feels like temperatures more in the teens and single digits in some areas. Dress in layers heading out the door!

We're also tracking several more opportunities for snow across Mid-Michigan this week. Stay with us as we will always be updating the forecast for the timing and amounts of these snow chances.

