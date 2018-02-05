Previous violence sparks stricter rules in Saginaw basketball showdown

A Mid-Michigan school district is imposing stricter rules as two rival teams head to the court in a matchup that has seen previous violence.

Saginaw Public Schools announced a set of guidelines will be set for entry into the showdown between Arthur Hill and Saginaw High on Friday, Feb. 9.

The school district said general public ticket sales will take place at Arthur Hill Memorial Stadium’s main entrance on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 9 a.m. Only 200 tickets will be sold to the public.

Only adults will be allowed to buy tickets and an ID must be shown upon request. Tickets are $5 each. No tickets will be sold at the door on the day of the game, the district said.

The following guidelines have also been set:

All students 14 and under will be required to be with a supervising adult for entry

Non-Saginaw Public School students will be allowed to attend, however, they will be required to present an I.D. upon entry

The school district has a right of refusal for any ticket-holder

No bookbags or purses will be allowed

The stricter rules come after several previous showdowns between the two teams ended in violence.

In 2014, fans rushed the court after a last-second full-court shot failed. Punches were thrown before police, coaches and school personnel dispersed the crowd.

In 2011, a showdown between the two teams at Saginaw Valley State University stopped on the court when a fight broke out.

The gym was filled with approximately 3,500 fans. At one point, one of the brawlers picked up a chair to use as a weapon. Two men, ages 17 and 21, were arrested and four minors were released to their parents’ custody.

