Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Bridgeport

A Mid-Michigan lottery player has become a millionaire.

On Friday, a lucky player matched the five white balls drawn in the Mega Millions drawing – 01-04-14-17-40 – to win a $1 million prize.

The Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division said the winning ticket was bought at the Kroger store located at 6470 Dixie Highway in Bridgeport.

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prizes.

The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing. Mega Millions tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening.

