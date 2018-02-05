2 hurt after truck rear-ended in Sanilac County

Authorities say two drivers were hurt in a Sanilac County crash.

It happened about 5:08 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4 on Bay City-Forestville Road near Polk Road in Minden Township.

Investigators said 23-year-old Alexander Johnson from Harbor Beach was heading west on Bay City-Forestville Road in a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu when he failed to yield to a vehicle stopped in the roadway.

The Malibu rear-ended a 2010 Chevrolet pickup being driven by 18-year-old Jordan Petrat from Kinde.

Both drivers were treated at the scene and taken to Huron Medical Center in Bad Axe for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.