Cat up for adoption in Genesee County has 24 toes

A Mid-Michigan cat up for adoption is looking for someone who can handle his big ole’ hugs.

The Genesee County Animal Control Center was investigating whether a recent guest at their shelter could claim the thrown for most toes on a cat.

Director Paul Wallace said the pawsome feline, named Chubbles, has 24 toes. Unfortunately Chubbles was just short of the world-record, currently held by a cat named Jake who has 28 toes – seven on each paw.

The animal shelter said they believe Chubbles is approximately four to six years old. He’s a big boy and a bit scared at the shelter, they said.

If you’d like to adopt Chubbles, call the Genesee County Animal Control Center at 810-732-1660.

