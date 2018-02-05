Bishop Joseph Cistone of Saginaw diagnosed with lung cancer

A local Bishop is asking for prayers after he was diagnosed with cancer.

In a memo sent to his priests and diocesan leaders, Bishop Joseph Cistone of Saginaw said he has been dealing with a continuous cough and labored breathing over the last several months.

“Over the past two months, I have undergone a series of tests and have now learned that I have lung cancer,” the letter said.

Bishop Cistone said he’s been diagnosed with a form of lung cancer which is treatable and potentially curable. He will begin a six-week regiment of radiation and chemotherapy.

“With the grace of God, we will celebrate the Chrism Mass together with prayers of gratitude. In the meantime, I ask for your prayers and those of your people, as I assure you of my prayers for you and for those entrusted in your care,” Cistone wrote.

Since the announcement, several parishes in Mid-Michigan have sent out their prayers and well wishes to Bishop Cistone.

The Blessed Sacrament Parish of Midland posted the news Friday on Facebook.

“Please keep him and our Diocese in prayer,” the statement said.

Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish in Bay City also posted about the news on Facebook.

Bishop Cistone was appointed Bishop of Saginaw by Pope Benedict XVI on May 20, 2009. Two months later he was installed as the sixth Bishop of Saginaw at St. Stephen Catholic Church.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.