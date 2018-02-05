Best Buy to stop selling CD's - WNEM TV 5

Best Buy to stop selling CD's

CBS -

It is the end of an era for CD's at Best Buy.

The electronic giant says it will start removing them from store shelves beginning July 1st. 

A report from Billboard shows CD sales dropped 18.5 percent last year as streaming music and digital downloads gain more momentum. Other big box chains like Target are reportedly weighing whether to pull CD's as well.

