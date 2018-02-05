Honoring those who served with National Salute to Veterans Week

Next week the nation is taking the time to honor our veterans for their service.

National Salute to Veterans Day will be from Feb. 11 to 17.

Ginny Creasman, the Medical Center Director at the VA Medical Center, said VA facilities have made improvements in the past few months when it comes to taking care of those who served our county.

Centers around Michigan have made accomplishments including:

Improving grounds, infrastructure, and parking.

Increasing access to a number of clinics, as a result of same-day access and direct scheduling for some specialties.

Implementing a smoke-less environment policy.

Enhancing community partnerships through networking at events and activities, as well as public speaking engagements.

Experienced a net gain of 862 Veterans enrolled in VA care across 35 counties.

Continuing to promote Suicide Prevention and other programs to keep Veterans safe.

Developing a Whole Health approach to Veteran-centered care to focus on pain management and integrative therapies, along with other key components in keeping the Veteran at the center of everything we do.

Creasman said one of the best ways celebrate our veterans is by volunteering.

If you are interested in volunteer opportunities at a VA center, call the Voluntary Service line at (989) 497-2500 ext. 13360.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.