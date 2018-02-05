John Gross joined the First Warn 5 Weather Team in the winter of 2018 as a Trainee Meteorologist. He was born and raised in Maybee, MI which is just south of Detroit. He is very excited to get some real-life forecasting experience while finishing his last semester for his undergraduate degree in Meteorology. He is excited to follow in the footsteps of the previous Trainee Meteorologist Chris Easlick who also graduated from Central Michigan University and get to work with the rest of the First Warn 5 Weather Team.

Even since John was a child growing up, his love for weather was very noticeable. He would always be wanting to watch the Weather Channel instead of cartoons like more kids would watch. One of his favorite shows that he would always watch was Storm Stories with Jim Cantore. Being able to see the different kinds of hazardous weather phenomenon and the damage that they could cause to structures and people’s lives was what inspired John to want to study weather. Some other legends that inspired John included Rich Luterman, Jerry Hodak, and Chuck Gaidica.

John is a 2012 graduate of Monroe High School. From there, he went on to Monroe County Community College for two years to obtain his Associate’s degree in May of 2014. He is currently finishing up his senior year at Central Michigan University and will be graduating in May 2018 with a Bachelor’s degree in Meteorology. Along the way, John earned valuable forecasting experience at CMU while working at the award-winning News Central 34. He also has had several internships including; Fox 2 Detroit and WLNS 6 Lansing.

When John isn’t hard at work with predicting the weather or studying, some of his favorite hobbies include spending time with friends and family, spending time outdoors whether it’s on the lake or camping, or just discovering the newest song to update his music playlist.