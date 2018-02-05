Flint exceeds average snowfall

This season there have been multiple snow systems, which in total, have dumped multiple feet in some cases of snow across the Great Lakes region. You may be wondering how this year’s totals stack up compared to average. Below find out where Flint and Saginaw add up on the scale on the Snowfall Tracker.

Flint has exceeded the snowfall accumulation for this year so far, and these totals will only continue to grow. (As of February 4th, 2018) This season so far, Flint has received nearly 50.0” of snow. Crushing the average snowfall of 29.4”. The departure from normal is 21.1”. To put that in perspective, can you believe this time last year we only had 31.6”.

In Saginaw, there has been 22.8” of snowfall for this season. Just a couple inches shy of average.

Every time it snows in Mid-Michigan these amounts will become greater. You can track the snow anytime of the day on the WNEM TV5 Snowfall Tracker. << All you have to do is click the link!

Although we are only a little over halfway through the winter season, more snow is on the way this week. Multiple waves of snow showers will move through Mid-Michigan this week. Click here for the latest First Warn 5 Forecast.

We are going to keep adding to these snowfall totals. Keep up to date using this tool (Snowfall Tracker), and use the WNEM TV 5 Weather Lab for more.

