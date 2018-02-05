MI veteran reunited with military ID that he lost 49 years ago i - WNEM TV 5

MI veteran reunited with military ID that he lost 49 years ago in Boston

Posted: Updated:
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

A veteran has been reunited with his military ID card that he lost 49 years ago in the Boston Harbor.

Patrick Slominski was serving in the Navy in the winter of 1969 when he lost his military ID when he was on board a ship.

After he lost it, Patrick said he never went back to Boston.

A few weeks ago, Patrick’s ID card washed up on the Boston Harbor shore after a snow storm and some construction workers found the card near an excavator.

Amy Slominski-Austin, the veteran’s daughter, was contacted by one of the construction workers.

The construction worker mailed it to Amy in Bay City and surprised her dad with his card on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Details on the card, such as the thumbprint and signature, are still readable condition.

>>Mobile users, watch the video here<<

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.