BREAKING: Lions hire Matt Patricia as coach, eyeing the Patriot Way

Matt Patricia (New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa))

The Detroit Lions have hired Matt Patricia of the New England Patriots as their coach.

The expected hiring of the defensive coordinator comes a day after the Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. Lions general manager Bob Quinn made the move Monday, reuniting with someone he worked with in New England for more than a decade.

Patricia was the Patriots' defensive coordinator for six seasons, ending with a Super Bowl loss in which his unit gave up 41 points and 538 yards.

He was on Bill Belichick's staff for 14 seasons, overlapping with Quinn for many years. Quinn was a part of the Patriots' personnel department for 16 years before Detroit gave him his first shot to be an NFL GM.

Patricia cuts a distinctive figure on the sideline, with a bushy beard, backward ball cap and a pencil above his right ear.

