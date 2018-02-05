Residents digging out after weekend snowfall

Genesee County residents are digging out after the weekend snowfall.

Flint saw one of the highest snow totals in the area with more than six inches.

The city has received nearly double the average snowfall this year. But Flint residents said it’s just another winter in Michigan to them.

“I’m handling it pretty good. I was born and raised here in Flint,” said Pastor Derrick Aldridge, Flint resident.

Aldridge shovels driveways for elderly residents. He does it with the help of his church’s snowplow, which was donated to them for clearing parking lots. He thought the plow could be put to better use.

“Right now we’re using the plow to help seniors or anybody that sees me and needs some help getting out right now. I’m just going around helping people in the neighborhood,” Aldridge said.

Despite the cold temperatures, Aldridge spends at least two to three hours out a day helping those in need.

He said he hopes residents will at least take caution before getting out on the roads.

“Everybody needs to just slow down, be careful and take their time. And like the news people say, if you don’t have to go anywhere you should probably stay inside,” Aldridge said.

