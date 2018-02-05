Investigators seek help in stolen credit card case

The Isabella County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in connection to a case involving a lost or stolen credit card.

The office released a photo of a truck involved in the case.

The driver of the truck had the credit card and illegally used it, the sheriff's office said.

If you can identify the truck or its owner you are asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff's Office.

