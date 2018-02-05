Investigators seek help in stolen credit card case - WNEM TV 5

Investigators seek help in stolen credit card case

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Isabella County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Isabella County Sheriff's Office)
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The Isabella County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in connection to a case involving a lost or stolen credit card.

The office released a photo of a truck involved in the case.

The driver of the truck had the credit card and illegally used it, the sheriff's office said.

If you can identify the truck or its owner you are asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.