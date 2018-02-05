1 injured in morning crash

One person was injured in a crash Monday morning.

It happened about 10 a.m. at Sanilac and Juhl Road in Sanilac County.

A 56-year-old Sandusky man was driving a 1996 Dodge Dakota westbound on Sanilac Road. He attempted to pass two vehicles also traveling westbound when the first vehicle, a 2001 Jeep Liberty, attempted to turn south on Juhl Road and was struck by the Dakota, the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office said.

A 20-year-old female, who was a passenger in the Dakota, was treated at the scene and transported to McKenzie Hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries are unknown.

The 56-year-old man was issued a ticket for causing the accident.

