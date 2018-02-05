Suspect arrested in string of home invasions in Lapeer County

Deputies have arrested a suspect in a string of home invasions in Lapeer County.

On Friday evening, Feb. 2, Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated two different home invasions on Burnside Road in North Branch.

The home invasions happened when the homeowners were gone.

One homeowner told deputies that the suspect used their phone during the home invasion.

Deputies then tracked the phone call to a resident in Lapeer Township.

Deputy Frank Ruzicka and Sgt. Don Brady went to the home and arrested Tony Martin, a 43-year-old man from Lapeer.

Deputies recovered stolen items at the home in Lapeer Township and the home in Brown City.

Martin was lodged at the Lapeer County Jail on two counts of second degree home invasions and many outstanding arrest warrants including seven arrest warrants in Oakland County, Macomb County, and Detroit.

On Sunday, Feb. 4, a third homeowner in Brown City reported their home was invaded as well.

Deputies said the incident is being associated with the other two investigations.

Martin's bond is set at $10,000 and will appear in court on Friday, Feb. 9.

