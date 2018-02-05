Proposed ordinance would require businesses to install security cameras

The city of Saginaw is taking steps to cut down on crime by catching crooks in the act.

City leaders will introduce a new ordinance that will require businesses to install security cameras. The goal is to reduce crime in the city and give officers an edge when searching for criminals.

"Well yeah, that's a good idea," said Raed Alsahuri, owner of Trogans Party Store.

Alsahuri supports the proposed ordinance. He has installed cameras and lights throughout his store in an effort to ensure the safety of everyone who visits his store.

"Not just us, the customers feel safe. It's like 'oh you see my car outside.' You see people standing outside. So yes, it helps us and it helps the customers," Alsahuri said.

Mayor Dennis Browning said he expects the ordinance to be introduced at Monday's city council meeting.

"That's not the final vote. That's just the vote that introduces the ordinance. Then it has to be held over for a period of time," Browning said.

The ordinance calls for a wide range of businesses, but not all, to install at least three cameras. One for the front door, one for the cash register and one for the parking lot.

Places like pawn shops, party stores, gun dealers, banks and hotels would be affected.

Browning was quick to point out the potential new law is not a done deal.

"It gives people plenty of time to weigh in on it, ask questions on how that would work," Browning said.

The mayor said ordinances similar to this one have been successful in other Michigan cities, serving as a deterrent to crime.

"No camera system or lighting. I mean, it added up to disaster waiting to happen. And of course we want to prevent that if we can," Browning said.

As for Alsahuri, he said business owners should not have to be ordered to take steps to fight crime.

"How are you going to control it? Without surveillance and cameras here and there, outside, inside. You have to," Alsahuri said.

