Drivers experience bad road conditions on I-475

Drivers are fed up with what they call awful conditions on I-475.

Many of our viewers wrote or called in saying the stretch of highway surrounding Flint can be extremely dangerous when snow falls.

“Normally what we’ll do is treat, pre-treat before the set of the storm,” said John Daly, the Director of Genesee County Road Commission.

Daly said he was prepared for the icy roads conditions in Flint.

But he said that last night’s snowstorm is something that can’t be fully prepared for.

“You can pre-treat, put it down, put salt down and it’ll deal with what’s there and if you get more freezing rain on top of that it’ll continue to freeze,” Daly said.

Over the weekend, TV5 received a number of calls from drivers across Flint who were concerned about all the ice left on the roads.

So why does it take so long for the salt to do its job? The answer, Daly said lies in the pavement’s temperature.

“When the temperatures are in the single digits, about the only thing you can do is wait and put sand down or some type of mix that will provide traction,” Daly said. “And then wait till the pavement’s temperature rises, to the point that it’s there.”

Director Daly said that he understands residents frustrations, but due to yesterday’s inclement weather, they have to adapt.

The first thing is state trunk lines, next thing is the primary road system, section line locals, subdivision roads,” Daly said. “ Ok we had a lot of dry snow that feel, we got some wind movement and it blew the snow. Then you go back and clear it off again and you start over in your list of priorities.”

