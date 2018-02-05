Residents say city doing good job clearing roads after snowfall

When a snowstorm hits, it is important to know you will still be able to get where you need to go on roads plowed by the city.

Earlier this year TV5 received complaint after complaint from residents in one Mid-Michigan community who said they were buried in and were not getting rescued by the plows.

After the most recent storm, conditions seemed to have changed.

“A lot of the residents here in Bay City thought that they were slacking,” said Juan Gonzales, Bay City resident.

If you asked Gonzales how Public Works in Bay City was doing with maintaining the roads during the winter a month ago, he would have complained.

“None of the side streets and none of the main streets around here on the west side. So a lot of that T-ed off a lot of people,” he said.

During that time, TV5 received several complaints from residents who had a hard time navigating those unplowed streets.

After the snowstorm on Sunday, Gonzales said things are looking up.

“Since the last outcry, they really snapped into it. They’re plowing. Yesterday they arrived in threes. Doing the side streets, trying to keep up. So we give them an A plus for that,” Gonzales said.

It’s the same opinion of others, like Michael Connors.

“I have absolutely no problem. They’ve been coming through on time. So no problem,” Connors said.

Julie Kaunitz has lived on the same street in the city for 60 years. She said there were a few rough patches a couple years ago, but she is happy with what she is seeing now.

“Three to four years ago there was issues. It would not get done for three, four, five days later,” she said.

Gonzales said he is staying optimistic.

“I think we probably have another month. And so I think they’ll keep up with it. Hats off to those guys,” he said.

TV5 did reached out to Public Works to see how things were going on their end, but they were closed for the day.

