Police officers can stay safe with mystery donation

Police officers work hard every day to protect the community they serve and those officers rely on their gear to keep them safe.

Dozens of the Flint Police Department’s bullet proof vests are set to expire this month.

Experts said the vests are meant to be switched out every five years because the fabric breaks down over time. The layers of fabric are what protect the wearer from bullets.

However, sweat and time wear the vests down.

Expired vests can still be used, but it’s a risk nobody wants to take if they don’t have to.

That is why a mystery donor’s gift of new vests and police cars is so important.

“This is just a blessing,” said Jerome Winegarden, with the Flint Police Foundation. “It’ll take a problem off our hands. But just as important is the fact that the new vests are better than the old vests.”

The donation was facilitated by the Flint Police Foundation, which said this could not have come at a better time.

“We’ve had a real problem in Flint with funding these essential protective gear for the police department because the budgets been slashed so much,” Winegarden said.

The foundation is expecting to receive the donation in a couple months.

TV5 reached out to Flint police about the vest situation and the donation, but have not heard back.

